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Telangana CM Calls for Inclusive Delimitation Discourse

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy has urged PM Modi to hold an all-party meeting on delimitation. He criticizes the pro rata seat distribution model, advocating for a 'hybrid' model considering GSDP and performance. Reddy warns the pro rata approach risks marginalizing southern voices in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:57 IST
Telangana CM Calls for Inclusive Delimitation Discourse
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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the proposed delimitation plan. Reddy criticized the existing pro rata increase in Lok Sabha seats, arguing it would lead to a distortion in federal balance by neglecting economic contributions.

In his letter to Modi, Reddy proposed a hybrid model where half the seats would be increased on a pro rata basis and the other half based on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and other performance criteria. He warned that proceeding without addressing concerns from southern India could spark widespread opposition.

Reddy emphasized the importance of reaching a just and sustainable solution, drawing on Swami Vivekananda's call for open-minded dialogue. He also highlighted the ongoing 'south-north' divide and supported implementing women's reservation in current assemblies, stressing unity in diversity within the country's legislative platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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