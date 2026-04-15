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Trump Comments on Hungary’s Shift: A New Era with Peter Magyar

In an interview with ABC News, U.S. President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Viktor Orban's election loss in Hungary. He expressed confidence in the new Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, despite not heavily campaigning for Orban. The shift underscores Hungary's move towards a pro-EU agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:46 IST
Trump Comments on Hungary’s Shift: A New Era with Peter Magyar
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his views on Viktor Orban's electoral defeat in Hungary during an interview with ABC News. He stated he was not overly concerned about the change in leadership, expressing approval of the incoming Prime Minister, Peter Magyar.

'I think the new man's going to do a good job — he's a good man,' Trump remarked, noting his limited involvement in Orban's campaign. Despite backing Orban, Trump acknowledged the significant lead against him.

The historic election marks Hungary's shift towards a pro-European Union path under Magyar after Orban's 16-year reign. Hungarians turned out in record numbers, favoring Magyar's center-right leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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