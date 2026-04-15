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Assam Election Controversy: Security Breaches in Strongrooms Exposed

Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in Assam, has raised serious concerns about the security of election material strongrooms for several constituencies, including Nazira. Alleging breaches of Election Commission guidelines in a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, Saikia provided evidence of inadequate security and urged immediate corrective action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:16 IST
Assam Election Controversy: Security Breaches in Strongrooms Exposed
Debabrata Saikia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development during the Assam assembly elections, the Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, has brought to light serious security breaches in strongrooms designated for storing election materials. In his letter to the Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, Saikia claimed that the handling and security of post-poll materials have not adhered to the Election Commission's guidelines, including for the Nazira constituency, where he is the Congress candidate.

Saikia provided photographic and video evidence, showing that several strongrooms at Sibsagar Govt HS & MP School were not compliant with security protocols. He noted that access points were inadequately secured, with some doors merely latched from inside or fastened with a single lock, compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

The Congress leader is calling for an urgent investigation and strict compliance with prescribed norms, highlighting the absence of a dedicated sentinel post as a significant vulnerability. In light of record voter turnout, the election's transparency and credibility are at stake unless corrective measures are promptly initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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