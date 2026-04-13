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Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru Sets New Benchmark in India's Fitness Racing Scene

Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru captivated India as it hosted the nation's first two-day HYROX event, drawing over 8,200 participants and 12,000 spectators. Featuring elite athletes like P.V. Sindhu and promoting inclusivity with categories for adaptive athletes, this fitness race underscored India's rising status in the global fitness community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:34 IST
Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru Sets New Benchmark in India's Fitness Racing Scene
HYROX Bengaluru. (Photo/HYROX). Image Credit: ANI
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In a landmark event for fitness racing in India, Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru concluded its first-ever two-day HYROX event with impressive participation and attendance. Over 8,200 participants and more than 12,000 spectators, including many family and friends, gathered for the sold-out event, signifying the burgeoning interest in HYROX's global format in India.

Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu stood out among the competitors, participating in the Mixed Relay category and enhancing the appeal of the event for elite athletes. Ultrahuman HYROX Bengaluru maintained its signature format, integrating 8 kilometers of running with diverse functional workouts, drawing participants ranging from seasoned athletes to fitness enthusiasts.

Showcasing accessibility, the event included an Adaptive category for athletes with disabilities alongside competitions for varied age groups. This progressive approach underscored an inclusive ethos, coupled with significant standout performances from international competitors. as well as home-grown talent reflecting on the event's world-class atmosphere and its motivational crowd support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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