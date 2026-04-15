Amit Shah Pledges Prioritization of Gorkha Issue in West Bengal Campaign
Union Home Minister Amit Shah vows to address the Gorkha issue and withdraw legal cases against community leaders if BJP wins in West Bengal. Despite weather constraints preventing a visit to Darjeeling, Shah promised to meet residents soon, highlighting BJP's commitment to resolving long-standing regional concerns.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced during a video message that the BJP would prioritize resolving the Gorkha issue upon assuming power in West Bengal. He assured the withdrawal of legal cases filed against Gorkha leaders involved in past agitations, in a bid to mend community relations.
Shah, hindered by adverse weather from reaching Darjeeling's upper Lebong area, expressed regret but vowed to visit during a public meeting scheduled in Sukna. He emphasized BJP's commitment to addressing the concerns of the Nepali-speaking Indians in the Darjeeling hills.
The Gorkhaland movement, seeking a separate state, has historically been marked by violence. Despite forming the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in 2011, tensions persisted. Shah's statement comes amid strategic political alliances ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, with the first phase of voting scheduled for April 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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