Amit Shah Vows Gorkha Resolution: BJP's Promise for Darjeeling

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to address the longstanding Gorkha issue in Darjeeling and to annul all cases filed against Gorkha leaders if the BJP secures power in West Bengal.

Due to inclement weather, Shah delivered his message via video, expressing regret for not reaching Lebong in person. He promised to discuss the development plans for Darjeeling at a future meeting in Sukna.

Shah criticized the TMC government for evading discussions on the Gorkha issue and assured that the BJP would provide resolution within the constitutional framework, alleviating decades of unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)