Amit Shah Vows Gorkha Resolution: BJP's Promise for Darjeeling
Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured swift resolution of the Gorkha issue in Darjeeling if the BJP wins in West Bengal. He promised to withdraw cases against Gorkha leaders and criticized Mamata Banerjee for not cooperating. The BJP aims to bring lasting solutions and end the ongoing unrest in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to address the longstanding Gorkha issue in Darjeeling and to annul all cases filed against Gorkha leaders if the BJP secures power in West Bengal.
Due to inclement weather, Shah delivered his message via video, expressing regret for not reaching Lebong in person. He promised to discuss the development plans for Darjeeling at a future meeting in Sukna.
Shah criticized the TMC government for evading discussions on the Gorkha issue and assured that the BJP would provide resolution within the constitutional framework, alleviating decades of unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Amit Shah
- Gorkha issue
- Darjeeling
- BJP
- West Bengal
- TMC
- Mamata Banerjee
- Gorkhaland
- elections
- politics
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