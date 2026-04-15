Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Gorkha Resolution: BJP's Promise for Darjeeling

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured swift resolution of the Gorkha issue in Darjeeling if the BJP wins in West Bengal. He promised to withdraw cases against Gorkha leaders and criticized Mamata Banerjee for not cooperating. The BJP aims to bring lasting solutions and end the ongoing unrest in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:08 IST
Amit Shah Vows Gorkha Resolution: BJP's Promise for Darjeeling
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to address the longstanding Gorkha issue in Darjeeling and to annul all cases filed against Gorkha leaders if the BJP secures power in West Bengal.

Due to inclement weather, Shah delivered his message via video, expressing regret for not reaching Lebong in person. He promised to discuss the development plans for Darjeeling at a future meeting in Sukna.

Shah criticized the TMC government for evading discussions on the Gorkha issue and assured that the BJP would provide resolution within the constitutional framework, alleviating decades of unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abdullah Calls for End to Conflicts

Abdullah Calls for End to Conflicts

 India
2
Delhi HC Allows Sperm Retrieval of Soldier in Vegetative State

Delhi HC Allows Sperm Retrieval of Soldier in Vegetative State

 India
3
Peter Magyar to Form New Hungarian Government

Peter Magyar to Form New Hungarian Government

 Hungary
4
Innovative Solar Machines to Combat Stubble Burning in Uttar Pradesh

Innovative Solar Machines to Combat Stubble Burning in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026