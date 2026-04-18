Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Revival of Original Women's Reservation Bill Amid Political Stalemate

In a bold move, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra challenged the Indian government to revive the original Women's Reservation Bill following its recent failure in the Lok Sabha. Speaking on Saturday, she urged the Centre to bring back the version that had previously garnered unanimous support from all political parties. 'Bring the old women's bill, which had complete backing, and let's see who stands against women,' Gandhi stated, pointing to the government's responsibility in reinstating the proposed legislation.

This call to action comes against a backdrop of intense political discord between the ruling BJP and opposition factions. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, intending to secure a 33% reservation for women through a delimitation process, fell short of the necessary two-thirds majority in Parliament's lower house. Speaker Om Birla confirmed the bill's defeat despite 298 supporting votes, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced a halt to further linked legislative measures.

As accusations fly, the BJP criticizes the opposition for thwarting a significant reform, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah directly calling out Congress and TMC for blocking the bill. Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, argue their support for women's reservation remains steadfast but remain critical of its conditional attachment to delimitation. They perceive this linkage as a potential threat to India's democratic framework, intensifying the already heated debate on electoral changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)