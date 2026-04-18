New Asian Century: India-South Korea Alliance

New Delhi gears up to welcome South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, marking a pivotal step in India-Korea relations. This visit represents a historic alliance between India's vibrant democracy and South Korea's innovative technocracy, transcending beyond diplomatic formalities.

Strategically, the countries are converging on a shared Indo-Pacific agenda. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India's 'Act East' policy aligns seamlessly with South Korea's 'Global Pivotal State' vision, promising breakthroughs in defense and a robust co-production model in naval systems and cybersecurity.

Economically, a strategic partnership in shipbuilding and critical minerals emerges as a cornerstone of stability against global supply chain vulnerabilities. Furthermore, AI becomes a key collaborative frontier under the 'India-Korea AI Leadership Dialogue,' reflecting a shared commitment to inclusive tech-driven progress.