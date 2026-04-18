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New Asian Century: India-South Korea Alliance

The upcoming visit of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to India signifies a new era beyond diplomatic protocol. Under transformative leadership, India and Korea are aligning on security, economic security, and AI, fostering a special strategic intimacy and positioning the Indo-Pacific as a pivotal region in global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:01 IST
New Asian Century: India-South Korea Alliance
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi gears up to welcome South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, marking a pivotal step in India-Korea relations. This visit represents a historic alliance between India's vibrant democracy and South Korea's innovative technocracy, transcending beyond diplomatic formalities.

Strategically, the countries are converging on a shared Indo-Pacific agenda. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India's 'Act East' policy aligns seamlessly with South Korea's 'Global Pivotal State' vision, promising breakthroughs in defense and a robust co-production model in naval systems and cybersecurity.

Economically, a strategic partnership in shipbuilding and critical minerals emerges as a cornerstone of stability against global supply chain vulnerabilities. Furthermore, AI becomes a key collaborative frontier under the 'India-Korea AI Leadership Dialogue,' reflecting a shared commitment to inclusive tech-driven progress.

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