Defeat of Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Outcry
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar criticized the Opposition following the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill, a proposed legislation aimed at implementing a reservation for women in legislative bodies by 2029. The Bill, requiring a two-thirds majority, was defeated in the Lower House, despite substantial support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
The defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill, which sought to introduce women's reservation in legislative bodies by 2029, has prompted sharp criticisms from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.
Pawar, leading the Nationalist Congress Party, described the event as a 'shameful day' for democracy and accused the Opposition of harboring an anti-women mindset.
The Bill, aimed to increase Lok Sabha seats and implement a 33 percent reservation for women, was defeated in the Lower House, receiving 298 supporting votes, short of the required 352 for a majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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