Iran Reimposes Restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S. Blockade

Iran has reversed its decision to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, reinstating restrictions just hours after the United States announced that its blockade would continue. On Saturday, Iran's joint military command declared that control of the strait has returned to its previous state, now under tight management by the armed forces.

This move signifies Iran's defiance amid tensions with Washington, as the nation refuses to allow transit through the critical waterway while the U.S. maintains its blockade of Iranian ports. The military's strict oversight of the strait highlights the ongoing geopolitical struggles related to the region's security and economic significance.

The announcement was made shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the American blockade will persist until a comprehensive deal with Tehran is reached, including negotiations surrounding Iran's nuclear program. The situation at the Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of U.S.-Iran relations, reflecting broader regional and international tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)