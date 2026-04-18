Lavrov Urges U.S. Dialogue Amid Economic Strain

During a summit in Antalya, Turkish officials heard Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov call for a dialogue with the U.S. on future economic relations. Lavrov acknowledged existing differences between the two countries but stressed the importance of discussions for economic cooperation.

The minister also touched on the state of NATO, claiming it is "not in the best state" while reassuring that Russia would not interfere in the alliance's internal affairs.

Russia aims to make economic collaboration with the U.S. a focal point in easing diplomatic tensions with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)