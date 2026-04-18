Kerala BJP Chief Condemns 'Double Standards' in Religious Tolerance

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has taken a firm stance against what he describes as the 'double standards' of CPI(M) and Congress in dealing with religious sensibilities, especially concerning Hindu beliefs.

Chandrasekhar's critique comes in response to a controversy sparked by a Vishu promotional poster that depicted an image of Lord Krishna with an Arabian non-vegetarian dish, prompting accusations of cultural insensitivity.

He insists that the political status quo of appeasement must end, advocating for a Kerala where all faiths are equally respected. Similar sentiments were echoed by Vishva Hindu Parishad's Milind Parande during a recent event in Kochi.

(With inputs from agencies.)