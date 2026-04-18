Kerala BJP Chief Condemns 'Double Standards' in Religious Tolerance
Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized CPI(M) and Congress for alleged 'double standards' in addressing insults to Hindu beliefs. He asserted that in a diverse state like Kerala, all religions should be respected equally, and committed to changing the current political culture. The controversy arose from a Vishu promotional poster perceived as insulting Hindu beliefs.
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Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has taken a firm stance against what he describes as the 'double standards' of CPI(M) and Congress in dealing with religious sensibilities, especially concerning Hindu beliefs.
Chandrasekhar's critique comes in response to a controversy sparked by a Vishu promotional poster that depicted an image of Lord Krishna with an Arabian non-vegetarian dish, prompting accusations of cultural insensitivity.
He insists that the political status quo of appeasement must end, advocating for a Kerala where all faiths are equally respected. Similar sentiments were echoed by Vishva Hindu Parishad's Milind Parande during a recent event in Kochi.
(With inputs from agencies.)