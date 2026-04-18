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Leh Leaders Freed: A Step Towards Ladakh's Statehood Quest

Two Congress leaders from Leh were released after nearly seven months in detention linked to the September 2025 violence. Their release was met with local support and highlights ongoing demands for Ladakh's statehood. Discussions continue between regional and central leaders for constitutional safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:49 IST
Leh Leaders Freed: A Step Towards Ladakh's Statehood Quest
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Two prominent Congress leaders from Leh, including a former Member of Legislative Assembly, were released from prison on Saturday. Their nearly seven-month-long detention was related to the September 2025 violence in the region, which resulted in four fatalities and several injuries, officials reported.

Following their release, Deldan Namgyal and Smanla Dorje received a warm welcome from the local community, led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB). This release comes after ongoing dialogues between LAB, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and the central government regarding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

The release underscores the region's persistent push for autonomy. As a backdrop, the recent release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, underlines the intensity of movements in Ladakh. The KDA continues to advocate for rights and protections, further emphasized during discussions with Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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