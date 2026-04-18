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Rahul Gandhi's Feisty Campaign: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Soul

Rahul Gandhi launched a strong critique against the BJP-AIADMK alliance, characterizing the Tamil Nadu elections as an ideological battle. He accused BJP of exploiting AIADMK leadership and emphasized preserving Tamil culture against infiltration by external forces. The elections, scheduled for April 23, pit DMK and Congress against BJP-led alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:48 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Feisty Campaign: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Soul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his critique of the BJP-AIADMK alliance on Saturday. Addressing a sizable crowd in Thuraiyur, Gandhi charged the BJP with intentions to unseat Chief Minister MK Stalin and install a 'puppet' in his place from the AIADMK ranks.

Gandhi framed the upcoming April 23 elections as an ideological clash between contrasting political alliances, stressing that this is no ordinary electoral skirmish. He painted it as a struggle between the ruling DMK-Congress faction and the challenge posed by the BJP-AIADMK coalition. 'Today's AIADMK is fundamentally different from the old AIADMK,' he added, suggesting a compromised leadership due to BJP's influence.

Further, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to infiltrate Tamil Nadu, driven by disdain for its unique culture, language, and traditions. He argued that state leadership within the AIADMK has been manipulated by central agencies as a means of control. Declaring himself a staunch advocate for Tamil Nadu at the central level, Gandhi vowed to resist BJP and RSS advances, underscoring this electoral fight as crucial for the state's autonomy and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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