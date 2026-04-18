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Modi Set to Campaign in Coimbatore Amidst DMK-Congress Rift

BJP President Nainar Nagendran announced PM Modi's upcoming Coimbatore visit, highlighting alleged DMK-Congress conflicts and central versus state welfare schemes. He criticized DMK's dynastic politics and supported women's reservation, while commenting on Actor Vijay's recent statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:24 IST
Modi Set to Campaign in Coimbatore Amidst DMK-Congress Rift
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be heading to Coimbatore to rally for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates as the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach. He highlighted a purported 'confusion' between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress in Tamil Nadu, pointing to a lack of active campaigning by senior Congress figures Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Addressing media in Ooty, Nagendran criticized the state government for crediting itself with central government-funded welfare schemes. He argued that fair price shop goods and housing projects are central initiatives misrepresented by the state. Additionally, he endorsed the women's reservation proposal, opposing any state-led resistance to it.

Nagendran accused DMK of endorsing 'family rule,' alleging that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is grooming Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for top leadership, securing familial control over state resources. He advocated increasing the state's MP count for better governance and dismissed claims linking this proposal to electoral strategy. He also responded to actor-politician Joseph Vijay's recent remarks, calling them 'very unfortunate.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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