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Congress Challenges PM Modi on Women's Reservation Bill

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning an official address into a political speech, violating the Model Code of Conduct. They challenged Modi to implement the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha and accused his government of anti-women actions. Congress leaders criticized Modi's claims and highlighted Congress's historical reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:53 IST
Congress Challenges PM Modi on Women's Reservation Bill
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party criticized him for allegedly using his official address to the nation as a political platform, alleging a breach of the Model Code of Conduct. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge labeled the speech as desperate and filled with lies, particularly pointing out the limited mention of women's issues compared to the attacks on the Congress party.

Kharge called on the Prime Minister to bring forth a bill to implement the women's reservation within the existing Lok Sabha structure. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to prioritize women's rights and pointed to Congress's consistent support for women's reservation, underscoring its history of passing significant pro-women legislation.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh condemned the Prime Minister's broadcast as partisan, highlighting Modi's failure to pass the Constitution amendment bill. He criticized the delayed implementation of women's reservations and challenged Modi's claims regarding Congress-opposed initiatives, emphasizing the party's foundational role in many of them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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