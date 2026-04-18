Left Menu

PM Modi's Address: Women's Reservation Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation following the Lok Sabha's rejection of the women's reservation bill. A day after the legislative defeat, Modi is expected to discuss the bill's implications and the opposition's role in the vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:49 IST
PM Modi's Address: Women's Reservation Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the country at 8.30 PM tonight, one day following the Lok Sabha's failure to pass the women's reservation bill. Tensions rose after the bill, which aimed to implement quotas for women in legislatures, was voted down.

The bill proposed to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, facilitating a 33% reservation for women after a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Similar changes were envisaged for state and union territory assemblies.

The ruling BJP-led alliance fell short of the required two-thirds majority needed for the bill's passage, with 298 in favor and 230 against, failing to reach the necessary 352 votes from the 528 members present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stepping Forward: A United Front Against Drugs in Jammu and Kashmir

Stepping Forward: A United Front Against Drugs in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
CBI Dismantles High-Stakes Digital Scam, Arrests IndusInd Bank Manager

CBI Dismantles High-Stakes Digital Scam, Arrests IndusInd Bank Manager

 India
3
Lula Calls for UN Security Council Reform

Lula Calls for UN Security Council Reform

 Spain
4
TMC's Strategic Offensive: Abhishek Banerjee's Call to Voters

TMC's Strategic Offensive: Abhishek Banerjee's Call to Voters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026