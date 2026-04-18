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Echoes of a Violent Past in Lalgarh: A Community's Struggle for Justice and Stability

In Lalgarh, West Bengal, victims of past Maoist violence grapple with unresolved justice and financial insecurity. Despite government compensation, deep disillusionment remains among formerly politically active residents, many of whom struggle with low wages, job insecurity, and ongoing legal battles stemming from the Maoist insurgency years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lalgarh | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:03 IST
Echoes of a Violent Past in Lalgarh: A Community's Struggle for Justice and Stability
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Lalgarh, West Bengal, Bidu Singh recalls the harrowing years of Maoist violence that tore through her community. Her husband, Kartik, a small farmer, was brutally killed by armed Naxals for supporting the then ruling CPI(M). Though her son secured a job as a special home guard under the current government's compensation program, financial hardship persists.

Nearby, Pulin Murmu and his family endure similar struggles. A contractual government job, with meager salary increments, leaves them tethered to the memory of violent police actions from over a decade ago. Murmu's mother was grievously injured during police raids that sparked mass protests and thickened the region's red soil with blood.

The wounds of the past still affect many in Lalgarh. Promises of removal of Left Wing Extremism cases and financial rehabilitation remain unfulfilled. Critics within TMC acknowledge the development efforts but recognize disillusionment persists among voters, particularly those burdened by legal and economic challenges from the insurgency era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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