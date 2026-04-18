Exemption from sanctions for delivery and sale of Russian oil to be valid from April 17 to May 16, 2026.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 07:59 IST
Exemption from sanctions for delivery and sale of Russian oil to be valid from April 17 to May 16, 2026.
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