India's Electoral Shift: Redrawing the Lines for Fair Representation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the need to rationalize voter distribution across constituencies, advocating for a bill to ensure a 33% women's quota in legislatures by 2029. The delimitation exercise, essential for fair representation, highlights disparities in voter numbers across different Lok Sabha seats.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged the rationalization of voter numbers per constituency, highlighting the inequities faced by MPs representing overly large electorates. This, he argued, hinders fulfilling their voters' aspirations.
In the Lok Sabha, Shah called for opposition support for a 33% women's quota bill in legislatures by 2029. The proposed delimitation seeks to ensure alignment with the 'one person, one vote' principle.
Shah's remarks spotlight vast disparities, citing constituencies like Telangana's Malkajgiri with over 37.80 lakh voters, while others like Lakshadweep have only 58,000. Delimitation, he stressed, is vital for fair representation in an India whose population grew from 54 crore in 1971 to 140 crore today.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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