On Sunday, Bulgarians headed to the polls for their eighth parliamentary election in just five years. Former President Rumen Radev emerged as the clear frontrunner, positioning himself as a pro-Russian candidate who vows to eliminate corruption and cease the cycle of weak governments.

Radev's campaign, backed by a robust social media presence and a call for stability, has found support among citizens frustrated with ongoing political turmoil. He aims to chart a new democratic path for Bulgaria, emphasizing modern European values and improved relations with Moscow.

As Bulgaria continues to evolve post-communism and as a European Union member, the nation's socio-economic challenges, high cost of living, and political crises remain focal points for voters. Radev is poised to potentially lead Bulgaria into a new chapter as opinion polls show a strong lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)