Opposition Decries Delimitation as Voting Divide Tactic, Not Women Empowerment Move
AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the proposed delimitation exercise as a tactic to divide votes and misrepresent it as a women's reservation strategy. Speaking at a rally, he emphasized unity among opposition parties and credited Tamil Nadu leaders for opposing the bill. Kharge also targeted Prime Minister Modi for not implementing the women's reservation law passed in 2023.
- Country:
- India
AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge sharply criticized the proposed delimitation exercise, arguing it was a divisive tactic to fragment opposition votes rather than a genuine effort to empower women. He accused the government of misrepresenting it as a women's reservation measure for political gain.
Speaking at a political rally in Hosur, Kharge commended the leaders and people of Tamil Nadu, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, for their role in halting the initiative. He alleged the move aimed to arbitrarily change constituencies, weakening the opposition.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge queried the delay in implementing the women's reservation law, asserting the opposition's commitment to women's empowerment and just governance. He urged voters to stand with the DMK-led alliance to uphold democratic values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delimitation
- Women Reservation
- BJP
- Opposition
- Tamil Nadu
- Modi
- Kharge
- Stalin
- DMK
- Democracy
ALSO READ
N. Chandrababu Naidu's Campaign Blitz in Tamil Nadu: Rallying for NDA's Vision
Naidu's Dynamic Tamil Nadu Campaign Trail: Energizing the NDA Force
Naidu Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu
Stalin Accuses Modi of Political Misstep with Women's Quota Debate
Modi Rallies Against TMC: A Battle for Bengal's Identity