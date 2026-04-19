Opposition Decries Delimitation as Voting Divide Tactic, Not Women Empowerment Move

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge sharply criticized the proposed delimitation exercise, arguing it was a divisive tactic to fragment opposition votes rather than a genuine effort to empower women. He accused the government of misrepresenting it as a women's reservation measure for political gain.

Speaking at a political rally in Hosur, Kharge commended the leaders and people of Tamil Nadu, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, for their role in halting the initiative. He alleged the move aimed to arbitrarily change constituencies, weakening the opposition.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge queried the delay in implementing the women's reservation law, asserting the opposition's commitment to women's empowerment and just governance. He urged voters to stand with the DMK-led alliance to uphold democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)