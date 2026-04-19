Modi's Rally Sparks Political Battle in Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging cultural shifts and corruption in West Bengal. He accused it of promoting infiltration, undermining tribal identity, and scamming citizens. Modi positioned BJP as the alternative in the 2026 polls, promising development and empowerment.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a direct aim at Mamata Banerjee's administration during a rally in Purulia, accusing it of destabilizing West Bengal's cultural and social fabric through unchecked infiltration. He condemned the TMC government for what he termed 'Maha jungleraj' affecting tribal areas and betraying crucial demographics including women, farmers, and youths.
Modi sharpened the BJP's campaign strategy, contrasting it with TMC's alleged appeasement politics and corruption. He portrayed the BJP as the natural choice for Junglemahal's tribal regions, alleging that the ruling party had seized tribal lands and left areas devoid of basic amenities like roads and jobs.
The Prime Minister also targeted TMC over women's rights issues, crimes against women, and failing the agricultural community. He promised empowerment through measures like increasing farm support prices and special schemes for women, projecting BJP as a beacon of hope and development for West Bengal by the 2026 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- infiltration
- development
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- appeasement
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