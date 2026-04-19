Governor Verma's Vision for Tribal Development in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Verma highlighted the crucial role of tribal areas in achieving a developed India during an event in Palghar district's Dahanu taluka.

Speaking after inaugurating mobile clinics and ambulance services, the Governor focused on integrating tribal societies into mainstream development, asserting that progress cannot be realized without inclusive regional growth. 'Sarve Bhavantu Niramaya' remained his guiding principle.

With government efforts aiming at addressing health, employment, and basic needs in tribal regions, Verma underscored the importance of 'antyodaya' and good citizenship, praising social initiatives that facilitate medical services in remote areas. Interaction with local leaders reaffirmed his commitment to tribal advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)