Election Code Breach: Left Parties Accuse PM Modi of Misusing Public Broadcast

Left political parties have lodged formal complaints with the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by delivering a politically charged address using the national broadcaster Doordarshan.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby and CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar have separately highlighted that Modi's speech on Saturday was partisan and directed at influencing voter sentiment in states with upcoming elections. They described this as a misuse of state resources, demanding immediate electoral intervention.

The allegations center around the speech's content, which targeted opposition parties and was inappropriately aired on public platforms like Doordarshan and Sansad TV. The left leaders assert that it compromises fair play in democracy, urging timely and decisive action from the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)