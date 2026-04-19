Odisha's Leader Criticizes Congress Over Defeat of Women's Reservation Bill

In a fiery rebuke, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accused the Congress of derailing efforts to ensure stronger representation for women in legislative bodies. This criticism follows the defeat of the 131st Constitution (Amendment) Bill, meant to increase Parliamentary seats and implement a 33% reservation for women by the next election cycle.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj echoed Majhi's sentiments, condemning Congress and its allies for obstructing women's empowerment. Swaraj claimed that the specific linkage of the reservation bill to a contentious delimitation measure was exploited by opponents to derail the legislative push.

Congress members countered by labeling the BJP's legislative strategy as deceptive, stating that true consensus on women's representation exists across party lines but was overshadowed by the politicized inclusion of a delimitation clause which faced widespread opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)