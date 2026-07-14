Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay Boosts Healthcare with Major Appointments and Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay held a courtesy meeting with Azamat Yeskarayev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India, at the Secretariat in Chennai.

Later, Vijay spearheaded a significant move for the healthcare sector by distributing appointment orders to 2,144 professionals, including 751 Assistant Medical Officers and 1,393 Health Inspectors. The CM also unveiled medical infrastructure projects worth Rs 140 crore at an event organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The State Health Minister, K G Arunraj, hailed the day as a 'golden' moment for the Tamil Nadu Health Department. He praised Vijay's empathy and leadership, highlighting that the CM stood with love and humanity for his people. Earlier, CM Vijay visited Perambur to inaugurate a new MLA office, strengthening his presence as an MLA for the constituency.