Dinesh Trivedi Steps In: A New Chapter in India-Bangladesh Relations

Dinesh Trivedi, a seasoned politician and former Union Minister, is anticipated to assume the role of India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, according to sources.

This potential appointment comes in light of deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, following the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman earlier this year.

Trivedi's vast experience, including his tenure as Railway Minister and roles within the UPA government, makes him a strategic choice for this pivotal diplomatic position, although no official confirmation has been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)