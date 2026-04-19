Dinesh Trivedi Steps In: A New Chapter in India-Bangladesh Relations
Dinesh Trivedi, former Union Minister, is poised to become India's next High Commissioner to Bangladesh amidst efforts to rejuvenate bilateral ties. This strategic move follows significant diplomatic strains and aims to stabilize relations under Bangladesh's new leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Dinesh Trivedi, a seasoned politician and former Union Minister, is anticipated to assume the role of India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, according to sources.
This potential appointment comes in light of deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh, following the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman earlier this year.
Trivedi's vast experience, including his tenure as Railway Minister and roles within the UPA government, makes him a strategic choice for this pivotal diplomatic position, although no official confirmation has been made yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)