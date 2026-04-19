Progressive Momentum: Bulgaria's Political Landscape Shift
An exit poll indicates that the centre-left Progressive Bulgaria coalition, led by ex-president Rumen Radev, will win Bulgaria's parliamentary election. Despite leading with 39.2% support, Radev faces challenges in forming a government. The snap election follows political unrest, with calls to address corruption and establish an independent judiciary.
- Country:
- Bulgaria
The centre-left Progressive Bulgaria coalition, spearheaded by former president Rumen Radev, is poised to triumph in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections, according to an exit poll on Sunday. The Trend research group predicts 39.2% support for Radev's faction, outpacing the centre-right GERB party, led by veteran Boyko Borissov, which is expected to secure 15.1%.
Despite the substantial lead, forming a government remains a formidable challenge for Radev, as he will need to seek alliances to govern. With an anticipated voter turnout of 43.4%, the potential for a fragmented parliament is high, with six parties possibly surpassing the 4% threshold. This marks Bulgaria's eighth snap election in five years, reflecting a prolonged political deadlock.
The election follows the resignation of a conservative-led government amid widespread protests against corruption, demanding judicial independence. With Radev's victory potentially bringing a pro-Russian leader into power, the shift comes shortly after Hungary's rejection of Viktor Orbán's far-right regime. Radev, a former air force commander, aims to dismantle Bulgaria's entrenched oligarchic and corrupt systems, advocating for reform and change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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