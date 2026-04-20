Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur Outreach: A Call for Unity Ahead of Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a significant community outreach event in her Bhabanipur constituency, marking the first since her nomination filing on April 8. Utilizing the opportunity to critique the BJP, she alleged the party's involvement in voter roll deletions and efforts to sow division on religious and caste lines.

Banerjee, addressing the gathering at Ladies' Park on Sunday, portrayed elections as a 'festival of democracy,' encouraging community unity as assembly polls approach. The contest for Bhabanipur has gained heightened attention, symbolizing a replay of the 2021 Nandigram clash with Suvendu Adhikari, now her main adversary.

Drawing attention to voter list controversies, Banerjee claimed minority groups faced unjust deletions, stressing the importance of maintaining social harmony. She accused the BJP of attempting forceful control in Bengal, citing the use of central agencies and financial influence, while affirming her commitment to protecting religious freedoms in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)