The Kremlin has voiced disapproval over Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's endorsement of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov labeled this position as erroneous.

Peskov emphasized that Azerbaijan is not unique, pointing out that many countries maintain close relations with Russia while having contrasting views on a variety of critical issues.

This development underscores the complex network of international alliances and the varied geopolitical stances regarding the conflict involving Ukraine.