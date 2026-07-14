Kremlin Rebukes Azerbaijani President's Support for Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity. Peskov noted that Azerbaijan is among several countries with positions differing from Russia despite close relations. This reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions and differing international viewpoints on the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:14 IST
Kremlin Rebukes Azerbaijani President's Support for Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has voiced disapproval over Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's endorsement of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov labeled this position as erroneous.

Peskov emphasized that Azerbaijan is not unique, pointing out that many countries maintain close relations with Russia while having contrasting views on a variety of critical issues.

This development underscores the complex network of international alliances and the varied geopolitical stances regarding the conflict involving Ukraine.

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