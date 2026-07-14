The Drac Pack Returns: 'The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania' Announced for 2027

Sony Pictures Animation announces the release of 'The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania' in theatres on October 8, 2027. Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins, the film brings the beloved monster franchise back, with Dracula and Mavis facing spooky challenges at the famed monster hotel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:18 IST
The Drac Pack Returns: 'The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania' Announced for 2027
A still from 'Hotel Transylvania 5' (Photo/Instagram/@sonypictures). Image Credit: ANI

The beloved monster franchise, 'Hotel Transylvania,' is set to make a grand return to cinemas with its fifth installment, 'The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania,' hitting theaters on October 8, 2027. Sony Pictures Animation will manage the North American release, while Amazon MGM Studios takes charge of international distribution responsibilities.

Directors Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins will helm the project, with Lawrence Jonas as producer, while franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca continue their roles as executive producers. The film promises to maintain the franchise's blend of unique visual style and heartfelt comedy as Dracula retires and Mavis takes over the hotel's operations.

As spooky mysteries unfold at the resort, the Drac Pack investigates the phenomenon. Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville of Sony Pictures Animation express excitement about partnering with Amazon MGM Studios to continue this family-loved tradition. Franchise success is highlighted by its global earnings, with previous films grossing millions worldwide.

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