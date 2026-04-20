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Diplomatic Dynamics: US-Iran Talks in Pakistan and India's Strategy Setback

The Congress criticizes the Modi government as Pakistan plays a significant role in US-Iran peace talks. India's diplomatic strategy requires an overhaul, with Field Marshal Asim Munir's favor with Trump seen as a setback for India. Despite efforts in regional peace, Pakistan's economy struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:49 IST
Diplomatic Dynamics: US-Iran Talks in Pakistan and India's Strategy Setback
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The Congress has criticized the Modi administration over Pakistan's pivotal role in US-Iran peace negotiations, labeling it a significant diplomatic setback for India. Field Marshal Asim Munir's rapport with American President Donald Trump has been highlighted as detrimental to India's interests.

The opposition argues that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to effectively revamp India's diplomatic strategy. After the completion of the first round of talks, Pakistan managed to secure USD 6 billion from Saudi Arabia and Qatar to repay an existing loan and retire a tranche of Eurobonds, highlighting its economic vulnerabilities.

The US and Iran's rare direct talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, but a fresh round of negotiations was announced by Trump. Meanwhile, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to regional peace through diplomatic exchanges with Iran, though its own stability remains tenuous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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