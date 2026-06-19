Rosneft CEO says situation on Russian fuel market is not easy, RIA reports

The Situation On Russias Fuel Market Is Not Easy

​The ​situation on ‌Russia's fuel market ​is not easy, Igor ‌Sechin, the CEO of the country's largest oil company Rosneft, ‌said on Friday, the ‌state RIA news agency reported after a major Ukrainian drone attack ⁠on ​an ⁠oil refinery in Moscow.

Sechin said that ⁠Rosneft's own network of over ​3,000 petrol stations was operating ⁠normally. Rosneft saw supplying the domestic ⁠market ​with fuel as a priority, he added, ⁠and did not send any fuel ⁠for ⁠export.