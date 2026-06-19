Rosneft CEO says situation on Russian fuel market is not easy, RIA reports
Russia's largest oil company Rosneft prioritizes domestic fuel supply over exports following a major Ukrainian drone attack on an oil refinery in Moscow.
- Country:
- Russia
The situation on Russia's fuel market is not easy, Igor Sechin, the CEO of the country's largest oil company Rosneft, said on Friday, the state RIA news agency reported after a major Ukrainian drone attack on an oil refinery in Moscow.
Sechin said that Rosneft's own network of over 3,000 petrol stations was operating normally. Rosneft saw supplying the domestic market with fuel as a priority, he added, and did not send any fuel for export.