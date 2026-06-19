UK housing minster Reed: PM Starmer has made clear he would fight any leadership challenge - Sky News

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Has Previously Made Clear He Would Fight Any Leadership Challenge

​Prime ​Minister Keir ‌Starmer has previously ​made clear he would ‌fight any leadership challenge, housing minster Steve Reed, a close ‌ally of Starmer, told ‌Sky News on Friday when asked about the British ⁠leader's ​future.

Starmer's ⁠leadership rival Andy Burnham cleared ⁠a path to ousting the prime ​minister overnight by winning ⁠a parliamentary seat.

Reed said it would ⁠be ​a distraction from Labour's mission in government ⁠if Starmer set out a ⁠timetable ⁠for his own departure.