Israel must stop hostilities in Lebanon, US must pressure Israel, French minister says

Israel Must Stop Its Hostilities In Lebanon And The United States Must Put Pressure On Israel

​Israel must ​stop its ‌hostilities in Lebanon ​and the United States ‌must put pressure on Israel, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on ‌Friday.

Israel said on Thursday ‌it would not rule out carrying out attacks beyond a military ⁠control ​zone ⁠in southern Lebanon in a challenge to ⁠the terms of a U.S.-Iran ​pact that called for the respect ⁠of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Barrot, speaking to ⁠French ​broadcaster franceinfo, said that France was still working to ⁠hold an international conference to mobilise ⁠support ⁠for the Lebanese army.