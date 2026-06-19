Israel must stop hostilities in Lebanon, US must pressure Israel, French minister says

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged Israel to halt hostilities in Lebanon and called on the US to pressure Israel, amid escalating tensions in the region.

Reuters | Israel Must Stop Its Hostilities In Lebanon And The United States Must Put Pressure On Israel | Updated: 19-06-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 12:21 IST
Israel must stop hostilities in Lebanon, US must pressure Israel, French minister says
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

​Israel must ​stop its ‌hostilities in Lebanon ​and the United States ‌must put pressure on Israel, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on ‌Friday.

Israel said on Thursday ‌it would not rule out carrying out attacks beyond a military ⁠control ​zone ⁠in southern Lebanon in a challenge to ⁠the terms of a U.S.-Iran ​pact that called for the respect ⁠of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Barrot, speaking to ⁠French ​broadcaster franceinfo, said that France was still working to ⁠hold an international conference to mobilise ⁠support ⁠for the Lebanese army.

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