UK minister Reed, ally of PM Starmer, says Labour Party is not going to fall apart

British housing minister ‌Steve Reed, a close ally of Prime Minister Keir ‌Starmer, said the governing Labour ‌Party was not divided and would not "fall apart" after ⁠leadership ​rival ⁠Andy Burnham cleared a ⁠path to ousting Starmer by ​winning a seat in ⁠parliament.

Reed said Labour needed ⁠to ​now focus on the campaign to ⁠fill the Greater Manchester Mayor position ⁠left ⁠vacant by Burnham.