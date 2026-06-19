UK minister Reed, ally of PM Starmer, says Labour Party is not going to fall apart

British Housing Minister Steve Reed has dismissed Labour Party divisions, urging the party to focus on the Greater Manchester Mayor election after Andy Burnham's parliamentary win.

Reuters | British Housing Minister Steve Reed | Updated: 19-06-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 12:28 IST
UK minister Reed, ally of PM Starmer, says Labour Party is not going to fall apart
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British housing minister ‌Steve Reed, a close ally of Prime Minister Keir ‌Starmer, said the governing Labour ‌Party was not divided and would not "fall apart" after ⁠leadership ​rival ⁠Andy Burnham cleared a ⁠path to ousting Starmer by ​winning a seat in ⁠parliament.

Reed said Labour needed ⁠to ​now focus on the campaign to ⁠fill the Greater Manchester Mayor position ⁠left ⁠vacant by Burnham.

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