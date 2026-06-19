South Korea's Lee calls for overhaul of election management after flawed vote

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered a probe into ballot shortages and called for a major overhaul of the country's election management system.

Reuters | South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Said On Friday That The Countrys Election Management System Needed A Major Overhaul | Updated: 19-06-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 13:46 IST
South Korea's Lee calls for overhaul of election management after flawed vote
Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President ​Lee Jae Myung said ​on Friday that ‌the country's ​election management system needed a major overhaul, calling a series of controversies involving the ‌National Election Commission (NEC) including ballot-paper shortages "absurd." Lee has ordered a probe into the ballot shortages that marred the June 3 local ‌elections, saying prosecutors and police would take part. The ‌incident triggered public anger, protests questioning fairness and the resignation of the NEC chief.

"We must hurry to conduct a thorough fact-finding investigation and ⁠carry ​out a ⁠full legal revision to reform the existing election management system at ⁠the level of dismantling it," Lee told a press briefing. "If the ​ruling and opposition parties can agree, perhaps we should ⁠pursue even a one-point constitutional amendment concerning the NEC," he said.

The ⁠commission, ​a constitutionally independent body, had enjoyed "freedom close to indulgence" without proper oversight, Lee said, adding it should bear ⁠responsibility commensurate with its neutrality. Lee also called for a stern response ⁠to ⁠any violence in the protests following the elections, while saying peaceful rallies should be protected.

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