South Korea's Lee calls for overhaul of election management after flawed vote

South Korean President ​Lee Jae Myung said ​on Friday that ‌the country's ​election management system needed a major overhaul, calling a series of controversies involving the ‌National Election Commission (NEC) including ballot-paper shortages "absurd." Lee has ordered a probe into the ballot shortages that marred the June 3 local ‌elections, saying prosecutors and police would take part. The ‌incident triggered public anger, protests questioning fairness and the resignation of the NEC chief.

"We must hurry to conduct a thorough fact-finding investigation and ⁠carry ​out a ⁠full legal revision to reform the existing election management system at ⁠the level of dismantling it," Lee told a press briefing. "If the ​ruling and opposition parties can agree, perhaps we should ⁠pursue even a one-point constitutional amendment concerning the NEC," he said.

The ⁠commission, ​a constitutionally independent body, had enjoyed "freedom close to indulgence" without proper oversight, Lee said, adding it should bear ⁠responsibility commensurate with its neutrality. Lee also called for a stern response ⁠to ⁠any violence in the protests following the elections, while saying peaceful rallies should be protected.