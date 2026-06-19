ICC chief prosecutor Khan suspended by British lawyers' regulator

International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan has been suspended by Britain's Bar Standards Board and the ICC's governing body amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Reuters | International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan | Updated: 19-06-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 15:16 IST
ICC chief prosecutor Khan suspended by British lawyers' regulator
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

International Criminal Court chief prosecutor ‌Karim Khan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, has been suspended by Britain's independent regulator for court lawyers.

Khan had already been suspended on June 8 by the ICC's governing body, prolonging a crisis at the war crimes court, which is also ‌under U.S. sanctions over investigations into the United States and Israel. The Bar Standards Board said in a statement ‌that the suspension, effective immediately, would be considered by a panel at a hearing within four weeks. Khan, 56, denies the allegations against him. His supporters have suggested that he has become a political target for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli officials over Israel's conduct in its war in Gaza.

The ⁠ICC's ​125 member states will vote ⁠on his fate at a special session of its governing body on July 24. The ICC, the world's first permanent war crimes court, opened in ⁠2002 to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by nationals of member states or on the territory ​of its members. The U.S. is not an ICC member and has imposed sanctions on 11 ICC judges and ⁠prosecutors, including Khan, for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and for a past probe ⁠into U.S. ​troops in Afghanistan. Washington has threatened more sanctions against the institution.

After the allegations against Khan emerged in 2024, it commissioned an external U.N. investigation. In May 2025, Khan went on voluntary leave and his two deputies assumed his ⁠duties. A summary seen by Reuters said the confidential 18-month inquiry had found a "factual basis" for the allegations, made by a ⁠female aide, that he ⁠had had a non-consensual sexual relationship with a younger staff member.

Khan maintains he did nothing wrong and has said he will take all necessary steps to challenge his suspension ‌at the ICC.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026