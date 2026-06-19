Ally of UK's Burnham urges talks with Starmer on leadership handover
British lawmaker Louise Haigh hopes Prime Minister Keir Starmer and ally Andy Burnham can agree a "managed way forward" to avoid a leadership contest.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British lawmaker Louise Haigh, an ally of Andy Burnham, said she hoped Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Burnham could speak soon and agree "a way forward," adding there was a desire to avoid a leadership contest.
"We hope over the coming days that the prime minister and Andy can speak and agree a managed way forward," Haigh told BBC News.
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