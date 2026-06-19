Ally of UK's Burnham urges talks with Starmer on leadership handover

​British lawmaker ‌Louise Haigh, an ​ally of ‌Andy Burnham, said she hoped Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‌and Burnham could ‌speak soon and agree "a way forward," adding ⁠there ​was ⁠a desire to avoid ⁠a leadership contest.

"We hope ​over the coming days ⁠that the prime ⁠minister ​and Andy can speak and agree ⁠a managed way forward," ⁠Haigh ⁠told BBC News.