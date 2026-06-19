Israeli, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday -U.S. official

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire, set to begin at 4 p.m. local time on Friday, following negotiations facilitated by the US, Qatar, and Iran.

Reuters | Israel And Hezbollah Have Agreed To A Ceasefire Set To Begin At Pm Local Time On Friday | Updated: 19-06-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 18:20 IST
Israeli, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday -U.S. official
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israel ​and ‌Hezbollah have agreed ​to a ceasefire set ‌to begin at 4 p.m. local time on Friday, ‌a senior U.S. official ‌told Reuters.

“Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ⁠ceasefire,” ​the official ⁠said on background, adding that ⁠negotiators for the U.S. and ​Qataris worked out the ⁠deal with help from ⁠Iran. “We understand ​that after the exchange of fire ⁠earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah ⁠are ⁠now in a ceasefire.”

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