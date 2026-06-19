UP CM Yogi Adityanath praises Jain philosophy, underlines 'live and let live' message

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed that the teachings of Jain Tirthankaras offer a universal message for humanity, inspiring self-discipline and spiritual practice, which alone can pave the way for the welfare of not just society but all living beings and the world at large. CM said that only those who are secure and self-disciplined can truly advocate the principle of "live and let live", stressing that disorderly or negative forces cannot uphold discipline or governance.

During the Bhagwan Munisuvratnath Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Mahotsav, CM Adityanath said, "Remember, only those who are secure can give the mantra of live and let live. Only those who are bound by self-discipline can give it. Negative forces, unruly forces, cannot remain self-disciplined. And how can one who lacks self-discipline rule others? And this is what this sacred tradition has inspired us all. It is a message for the entire world." He further added that "only by following this message can we pave the way for the welfare of not only the entire world, but also humanity, all living beings. This is the path that can be the path to everyone's welfare, and the Jain Tirthankaras have always inspired humanity through their spiritual practice and their sacred words."

CM Adityanath, while urging the people to show empathy to animals, said, "I would request all of you, if we can do something for cow protection, we should. And I believe that in India, for every family, it has been our tradition that our first morsel of food should be for Mother Cow." He further added, "When we used to go home in the evening to light the lamp, we would take flour and sugar and search for where the ants were. We would offer them something too, because they also have a share. This is the inspiration behind 'live and let live'--to pave the way for the welfare of all living beings." (ANI)