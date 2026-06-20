At least five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least five people were killed in Israeli air strikes and drone attacks in southern Lebanon, just hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on Saturday.

Reuters | At Least Five People Were Killed In Israeli Air Strikes And Drone Attacks In Southern Lebanon On Saturday | Updated: 20-06-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 10:50 IST
At least five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire
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  • Lebanon

At ​least five people were killed in Israeli air strikes ‌and drone attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported, just hours after ‌a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah ‌group took effect.

State news agency NNA said Israeli warplanes and drones carried out a series of strikes ⁠across ​the Nabatieh ⁠area overnight and into Saturday morning, destroying residential buildings and ⁠homes, while Israeli artillery shelled Nabatieh and its ​outskirts before dawn. Israel and Hezbollah agreed to ⁠the ceasefire on Friday following an escalation in ⁠hostilities ​in Lebanon, according to a U.S. official.

A senior Israeli official and two Hezbollah ⁠sources confirmed the agreement to Reuters. The U.S. official ⁠said ⁠the truce was to begin at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday.

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