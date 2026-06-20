UNICEF Warns Children Continue to Die Despite Gaza Ceasefire

UNICEF has raised alarm over the continued deaths and injuries of children in Gaza, arguing that the reality on the ground bears little resemblance to what many describe as a ceasefire. According to the agency, 265 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire was announced in October 2025. The figure means that, on average, one child has lost their life every day for more than eight months during a period that was expected to bring greater safety and stability.

UNICEF says many of these children were not caught in active combat zones. They were reportedly killed in homes, schools, tents, and public spaces where families sought shelter or attempted to carry on with daily life. The agency argues that the continued loss of young lives raises serious questions about the effectiveness of measures intended to protect civilians. Recent incidents cited by UNICEF include the deaths of a two-year-old boy, a 13-year-old child inside a tent, and a five-year-old boy who was killed alongside his father during an airstrike.

Hundreds More Children Face Severe Injuries and Trauma

The humanitarian impact extends far beyond the death toll. UNICEF reports that more than 400 children have been injured since the ceasefire began, many suffering life-changing wounds. Medical teams continue to treat children with severe head injuries, chest wounds, internal bleeding, and other serious conditions. In some cases, young patients face long-term disabilities and extended rehabilitation.

The agency also highlighted the psychological impact of the conflict on Gaza's youngest residents. Many children have spent years living through repeated violence, displacement, and uncertainty. UNICEF says trauma has become a constant presence in their lives, affecting their ability to sleep, eat, learn, and develop normally. Humanitarian workers warn that widespread fear and emotional distress are contributing to worsening malnutrition among children already struggling with limited access to food and healthcare.

At the same time, restrictions affecting medical supplies and treatment have complicated efforts to care for wounded children. Hundreds of young patients are reportedly in urgent need of medical evacuation for specialized treatment unavailable inside Gaza.

UNICEF Raises Similar Concerns Over Lebanon

UNICEF also pointed to the situation in Lebanon, where children continue to suffer despite periods of declared ceasefire. According to the agency, 247 children have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured since a renewed escalation of hostilities began on 2 March. That translates to an average of 12 children being killed or injured every day over a period of more than 100 days. The organization says these figures demonstrate that ceasefires cannot be considered meaningful if children continue to die at such rates. UNICEF is calling on governments and international institutions to take stronger action to protect children and uphold international humanitarian law. The agency argues that the ongoing loss of young lives should not become accepted as normal and warns that a lack of accountability risks sending a message that children can continue to be harmed without consequences.

UNICEF's appeal is clear: protecting children must remain at the center of all efforts to end violence, whether in Gaza, Lebanon, or any other conflict zone where young lives remain at risk.