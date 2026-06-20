Five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least five people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese town of Arabsalim, despite a ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hezbollah on Friday.

Reuters | At Least Five People Were Killed In An Israeli Air Strike On The Southern Lebanese Town Of Arabsalim On Saturday Morning | Updated: 20-06-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 10:38 IST
Five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire
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  • Country:
  • Lebanon

​At ​least ‌five people were ​killed in an Israeli ‌air strike on the southern Lebanese town of Arabsalim on ‌Saturday morning, Lebanon's ‌state news agency NNA reported, despite a ceasefire agreed ⁠on ​Friday ⁠between Israel and Hezbollah.

NNA said Israeli ⁠warplanes and drones carried ​out a series of strikes across ⁠the Nabatieh area overnight ⁠and ​into the morning, destroying residential buildings and ⁠houses, while Israeli artillery shelled ⁠Nabatieh ⁠and its outskirts before dawn.

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