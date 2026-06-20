Five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire

At Least Five People Were Killed In An Israeli Air Strike On The Southern Lebanese Town Of Arabsalim On Saturday Morning

​At ​least ‌five people were ​killed in an Israeli ‌air strike on the southern Lebanese town of Arabsalim on ‌Saturday morning, Lebanon's ‌state news agency NNA reported, despite a ceasefire agreed ⁠on ​Friday ⁠between Israel and Hezbollah.

NNA said Israeli ⁠warplanes and drones carried ​out a series of strikes across ⁠the Nabatieh area overnight ⁠and ​into the morning, destroying residential buildings and ⁠houses, while Israeli artillery shelled ⁠Nabatieh ⁠and its outskirts before dawn.