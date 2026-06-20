Five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire
At least five people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese town of Arabsalim, despite a ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hezbollah on Friday.
- Country:
- Lebanon
At least five people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the southern Lebanese town of Arabsalim on Saturday morning, Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported, despite a ceasefire agreed on Friday between Israel and Hezbollah.
NNA said Israeli warplanes and drones carried out a series of strikes across the Nabatieh area overnight and into the morning, destroying residential buildings and houses, while Israeli artillery shelled Nabatieh and its outskirts before dawn.
ALSO READ
-
Israeli fire kills nine people in Gaza, including a child and journalist, medics say
-
Vance heads to Switzerland for Iran talks, hopes for progress on Lebanon
-
Israeli strikes kill at least 20 in Lebanon hours after ceasefire
-
Israeli fire kills nine people in Gaza, including a child, medics say
-
Israeli strikes kill at least 20 in Lebanon hours after ceasefire