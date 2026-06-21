Three people die in single story pavilion fire in London
A fire in a single-story pavilion in White City, London, has resulted in three fatalities, with the cause currently under investigation by authorities.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Three people have died following a fire in White City, London, which involved a single-story pavilion, the London Fire Brigade said on Saturday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade's specialist fire investigation officers and the Metropolitan Police Service.