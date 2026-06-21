Three people die in single story pavilion fire in London

Three People Have Died Following A Fire In White City

​Three ‌people have ​died following ‌a fire in White City, London, ‌which involved ‌a single-story pavilion, the London ⁠Fire ​Brigade ⁠said on Saturday.

The ⁠cause of ​the fire is ⁠under investigation ⁠by ​the Brigade's specialist fire ⁠investigation officers and ⁠the Metropolitan ⁠Police Service.