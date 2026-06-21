Three people die in single story pavilion fire in London

A fire in a single-story pavilion in White City, London, has resulted in three fatalities, with the cause currently under investigation by authorities.

Reuters | Three People Have Died Following A Fire In White City | Updated: 21-06-2026 03:37 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 03:37 IST
Three people die in single story pavilion fire in London
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​Three ‌people have ​died following ‌a fire in White City, London, ‌which involved ‌a single-story pavilion, the London ⁠Fire ​Brigade ⁠said on Saturday.

The ⁠cause of ​the fire is ⁠under investigation ⁠by ​the Brigade's specialist fire ⁠investigation officers and ⁠the Metropolitan ⁠Police Service.

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