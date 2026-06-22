Colombia right winger De La Espriella leads initial vote count, ahead of leftist Cepeda
Right-wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella is leading Colombia's presidential race with 50.4% support, trailed by leftist senator Ivan Cepeda with 47.9%.
- Country:
- Colombia
Right wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella is leading an initial vote count in Colombia's presidential race, notching 50.4% support with about a third of ballot boxes counted, data from the country's national registry office showed on Sunday. Behind De La Espriella with 47.9% is leftist senator Ivan Cepeda.
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