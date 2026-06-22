Colombia right winger De La Espriella leads initial vote count, ahead of leftist Cepeda

Right Wing Lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella Is Leading An Initial Vote Count In Colombias Presidential Race

​Right wing ‌lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella is leading ‌an initial vote ‌count in Colombia's presidential race, notching ⁠50.4% ​support ⁠with about a ⁠third of ballot boxes ​counted, data from ⁠the country's national ⁠registry office ​showed on Sunday. Behind De ⁠La Espriella with ⁠47.9% ⁠is leftist senator Ivan Cepeda.