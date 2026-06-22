Colombia right wing candidate De La Espriella poised to win presidential race

Colombian right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella is poised to win the country's presidential election with 50.1% of the vote, leading his leftist rival Ivan Cepeda by nearly 427,000 votes.

Reuters | Colombian Right Wing Candidate Abelardo De La Espriella Looked Poised To Win The Countrys Sunday Presidential Race | Updated: 22-06-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 03:29 IST
Colombia right wing candidate De La Espriella poised to win presidential race
  • Country:
  • Colombia

​Colombian right ‌wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella looked ‌poised to win ‌the country's Sunday presidential race, notching ⁠50.1% ​of ⁠the vote, with nearly 90% ⁠of ballot boxes ​counted, data from ⁠the country's national registry ⁠office ​showed. His rival, the leftist ⁠Ivan Cepeda, was ⁠some ⁠427,000 votes behind with 48.25%.

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