Colombia right wing candidate De La Espriella poised to win presidential race

​Colombian right ‌wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella looked ‌poised to win ‌the country's Sunday presidential race, notching ⁠50.1% ​of ⁠the vote, with nearly 90% ⁠of ballot boxes ​counted, data from ⁠the country's national registry ⁠office ​showed. His rival, the leftist ⁠Ivan Cepeda, was ⁠some ⁠427,000 votes behind with 48.25%.