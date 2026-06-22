Colombia right wing candidate De La Espriella poised to win presidential race
Colombian right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella is poised to win the country's presidential election with 50.1% of the vote, leading his leftist rival Ivan Cepeda by nearly 427,000 votes.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombian right wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella looked poised to win the country's Sunday presidential race, notching 50.1% of the vote, with nearly 90% of ballot boxes counted, data from the country's national registry office showed. His rival, the leftist Ivan Cepeda, was some 427,000 votes behind with 48.25%.
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