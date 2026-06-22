Colombia leftist Cepeda says will await final count in presidential race
Colombian leftist senator Ivan Cepeda is challenging the initial presidential vote count, citing discrepancies in 33,000 ballot boxes, with a final count required by law.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombian leftist senator Ivan Cepeda said on Sunday that he will await a final, ballot-by-ballot check of an initial presidential vote count, saying his campaign is challenging results from some 33,000 ballot boxes. Cepeda notched 48.7% support, data from the country's national registry office showed, less than 1% behind right wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella, who won 49.65%. The difference between the two men is equivalent to some 246,000 votes. The head of the national registrar Hernan Penagos said separately that verification was beginning at a municipal level and would soon extend across the country. A final count, overseen by notaries and judges, is required by Colombian law.