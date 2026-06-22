Colombia leftist Cepeda says will await final count in presidential race

Colombian leftist senator Ivan Cepeda is challenging the initial presidential vote count, citing discrepancies in 33,000 ballot boxes, with a final count required by law.

Reuters | Colombian Leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda Said On Sunday That He Will Await A Final | Updated: 22-06-2026 05:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 05:04 IST
Colombia leftist Cepeda says will await final count in presidential race
  • Country:
  • Colombia

​Colombian leftist ‌senator Ivan Cepeda ​said on Sunday that he will ‌await a final, ballot-by-ballot check of an initial presidential vote count, saying his campaign ‌is challenging results from some 33,000 ballot ‌boxes. Cepeda notched 48.7% support, data from the country's national registry office showed, less than ⁠1% ​behind ⁠right wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella, who ⁠won 49.65%. The difference between the two ​men is equivalent to some 246,000 ⁠votes. The head of the national registrar ⁠Hernan ​Penagos said separately that verification was beginning at a municipal level and ⁠would soon extend across the country. ⁠A ⁠final count, overseen by notaries and judges, is required by ‌Colombian ‌law.

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