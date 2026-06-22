Brazil seizes suspected massive cocaine haul hidden in timber cargo

Brazil's Federal Revenue Service seized a major cocaine shipment, potentially the country's largest, concealed in timber cargo, with estimated cocaine weight ranging from 20 to 50 metric tons.

Reuters | Brazil Seized What Appeared To Be A Major Cocaine Shipment Concealed In Timber Cargo | Updated: 22-06-2026 05:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 05:05 IST
Brazil seizes suspected massive cocaine haul hidden in timber cargo
Jair Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil ​seized what ​appeared to be a ‌major cocaine ​shipment concealed in timber cargo, which authorities said was ‌likely the country's biggest-ever haul of smuggled cocaine, following a joint operation with U.S. and Bolivian officials. Brazil's ‌Federal Revenue Service said police were conducting a ‌forensic examination of the cargo after finding evidence that smugglers were hiding narcotics within the wood itself.

Acting ⁠on ​shared intelligence, ⁠authorities stepped up border inspections on June 19 and ⁠detained eight trucks carrying about 260 metric tons of ​timber on Sunday, the revenue service said ⁠in a statement. Based on previous cases involving the same ⁠method, ​illicit substances could account for 10% to 20% of the cargo's weight, the revenue service ⁠said. It added that, if confirmed by the Federal ⁠Police ⁠analysis, the haul could total 20 to 50 metric tons of cocaine.

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